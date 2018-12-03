3/12/2018
Wands Ready! New 'Fantastic Beasts 2' Teaser Announces Tomorrow's Full Trailer
Wands ready! Tomorrow Warner Bros. will debut the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and to get you ready for it they have dropped a brief teaser. You won't find any new footage here, rather a call to action as fans are asked to post images of themselves with their own wands, using the hashtag #WandsReady. Go to the film's official website and you can upload the images directly.
I think Warner Bros. is tempting fate by asking for photos of people holding their wands.
The sequel finds Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in Paris to aid a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in the capture of the evil Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The film will be directed by franchise vet David Yates with author J.K. Rowling penning the script herself. Here's the synopsis:
At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16th.