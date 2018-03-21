3/21/2018
'Under The Silver Lake' Trailer: Andrew Garfield Goes Neo-Noir In David Robert Mitchell's Latest
With The Myth of the American Sleepover and the breakout horror It Follows, David Robert Mitchell has become a favorite of the indie scene. For his third feature Mitchell is taking a departure, this time away from horror and into mind-bending neo-noir with Under the Silver Lake, starring Andrew Garfield in what looks like his strangest role yet. And he once played a guy who got bit by a radioactive spider and gained super powers.
The new trailer begins with Sam (Garfield), staring out at his alluring, billionaire neighbor (Riley Keough) before sharing what appears to be a perfect evening together. But when he goes to check on her the next day he finds that she is gone, and embarks on a weird, surreal quest throughout Los Angeles to find her. The film co-stars Topher Grace, Zosia Mamet, Laura-Leigh, Jimmi Simpson, Callie Hernandez, and Riki Lindholme. Here's the synopsis:
From the dazzling imagination that brought you It Follows comes a delirious neonoir fever dream about one man’s search for the truth behind the mysterious crimes, murders and disappearances in his East L.A. neighborhood.
Sam (Andrew Garfield) is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah (Riley Keough), frolicking in his apartment’s swimming pool. When she vanishes, Sam embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance, leading him into the murkiest depths of mystery, scandal and conspiracy in the City of Angels.
From writer-director David Robert Mitchell comes a sprawling, playful and unexpected mystery-comedy detective thriller about the Dream Factory and its denizens — dog killers, aspiring actors, glitter-pop groups, nightlife personalities, It girls, memorabilia hoarders, masked seductresses, homeless gurus, reclusive songwriters, sex workers, wealthy socialites, topless neighbors, and the shadowy billionaires floating above (and underneath) it all. Mining a noir tradition extending from Kiss Me Deadly and The Long Goodbye to Chinatown and Mulholland Dr., Mitchell uses the topography of Los Angeles as a backdrop for a deeper exploration into the hidden meaning and secret codes buried within the things we love.
Under the Silver Lake opens June 22nd.