'Under The Silver Lake' Trailer: Andrew Garfield Goes Neo-Noir In David Robert Mitchell's Latest

Withand the breakout horror, David Robert Mitchell has become a favorite of the indie scene. For his third feature Mitchell is taking a departure, this time away from horror and into mind-bending neo-noir with, starring Andrew Garfield in what looks like his strangest role yet. And he once played a guy who got bit by a radioactive spider and gained super powers.The new trailer begins with Sam (Garfield), staring out at his alluring, billionaire neighbor (Riley Keough) before sharing what appears to be a perfect evening together. But when he goes to check on her the next day he finds that she is gone, and embarks on a weird, surreal quest throughout Los Angeles to find her. The film co-stars Topher Grace, Zosia Mamet, Laura-Leigh, Jimmi Simpson, Callie Hernandez, and Riki Lindholme. Here's the synopsis:opens June 22nd.