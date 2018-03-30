3/30/2018
Timothy Olyphant Shoots A Bullet In 'Deadwood' Movie Hopes
Timothy Olyphant, who has been out talking up the second season of Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, just fired a bullet in the heart of Deadwood fans. HBO and Deadwood creator David Milch have been going back and forth on a movie for years, in hopes of giving the fan-favorite Western series some closure. While there have been rays of hope, even recently, nothing seems closer to fruition. And now Olyphant tells Bravo's Watch What Happens Live (via EW) that it has no chance of happening...
“There’s no fucking way it will ever happen.”
Damn, Tim, tell us what you really think. He continued with the tiniest glimmer of hope...
“I am hopeful. I mean I’m … I’m… I’m a huge fan of David Milch. The man means the world to me. It’s one of the most amazing creative experiences I’ve ever been able to be apart of, and I’d love to be … you know when you do these things you really miss the people. It would just be a lovely excuse to get all those people back together…”
Getting all of those lovely people back together again is the problem, though. Milch had reportedly finished writing the script last year, but as recently as January he was said to be giving it a rewrite. The difficulty is in lining up everyone's schedules, and Deadwood had one Hell of a cast of actors who are much busier now than they were in 2006 when the series ended after three seasons.
On the plus side, HBO says they are committed to making the movie happening. In a statement to EW they said, “We are continuing to try and bring this group of actors together. With varying schedules, it is a challenge, but we are committed to finding a way and making the film.”
Just keep at it, HBO.
As for you, Timothy...you know what? Josh Duhamel doesn't look like you. YOU look like Josh Duhamel.