3/16/2018
Tilda Swinton Joins Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Latest Film, 'Memoria'
Whether it be as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange or an animated canine in Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, any way we can get more of Tilda Swinton is a treat. Fortunately for us, she has no barriers on the types of projects she takes part in which is why she's worked with most of the world's best directors. Now she can add another to her list, as Swinton will star in Memoria, the latest from Palm d'Or-winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.
Memoria will mark the Thai filmmaker's first movie outside of Thailand and his first since 2015's Cemetery of Splendour. Swinton's involvement was revealed in an interview with The Independent, when she said they had been trying to make a movie together for over a decade. The two previously collaborated to curate a 2012 film festival. There aren't a ton of details but the film is said to “explore colonial history and how collective memory can lead to fear.”
Swinton will be seen next in Isle of Dogs, followed by Luca Guadagnino's long-awaited Suspiria remake.