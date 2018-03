Tiffany Haddish Joins Tyler Perry's Comedy, 'The List'

Everybody is talking about Tiffany Haddish right now, and for good reason. She's one of the funniest women around and a fresh new voice that we're guaranteed to see a lot more of. After having one of the best moments at the Oscars over the weekend, Haddish has now been cast in the latest movie from Tyler Perry,Haddish joins Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick in Perry's comedy, which he will write and produce. Here's the synopsis:I'm not convinced Haddish can make a Tyler Perry movie any good, but she should make it worth taking the time to find out. Add this to Haddish's growing slate of upcoming projects that includewith Kevin Hart and crime filmalongside Melissa McCarthy. [ Variety