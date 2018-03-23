'The Titan' Trailer: Sam Worthington Evolves Into Something Alien

As a part of both theandfranchises, Aussie actor Sam Worthington has already made his mark on the sci-fi genre even if everything else he's done has been forgettable. Speaking of forgettable, or at least potentially so, Worthington stars in Netflix's new sci-fi movie, which looks like it's cribbing from a bunch of different movies. At least it has a solid cast, though.A familiar plot finds Earth needing to be abandoned after a nuclear disaster, only rather than sending humanity to a far off planet the choice is made to move to Saturn's moon of Titan. But first a group of cadets must undergo a radical evolutionary change in hopes that they can survive Saturn's harsh atmosphere.Surely there was a better option then?Of course, the process goes wild and Worthington transforms into something from a John Carpenter movie. The film co-stars Taylor Schilling from, Tom Wilkinson, and Nathalie Emmanuel fromand, although none of them appear to have much going on. Lennart Ruff directs from a script by Max Hurwitz ().hits Netflix on March 30th.