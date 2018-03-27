The Team Is Divided In Five New 'Avengers: Infinity War' Posters

Too many Marvel posters are just a blob of superheroes all mashed into a single image, so already this latest batch get a thumbs up from me, even though they aren't especially creative. Marvel have decided to split up the team into four separate squads in the latestposters. Each has a colorful theme that will stand out if seen in the lobby of your favorite multiplex.The first one is blue, which makes sense with Chris Evans' Captain America as the featured character. He's joined by Sebastian Stan as Bucky,star Letitia Wright as Shuri, which just goes to show how popular that supporting character has become, plusstars Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff as Nebula and Mantis respectively. As one of Thanos' daughters we could see Nebula play a major role.The green poster has Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow leading the way, joined by Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk. Again, Marvel really wants you to know thatcharacters are going to play a prominent part to play.Chris Hemsworth's Thor leads the purple one-sheet, joined by's Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, plus Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as Groot and Rocket.The red poster features Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, joined by mystical teammates Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tom Holland as Spider-Man in his new Iron Spider suit.And finally it's Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch leading the yellow poster. This is what I would to call "The Expendables" image, because I'm not sure any of them are going to survive the next couple of movies. Paul Bettany is there as Vision, Scarlet Witch's android lover and a target of Thanos because of the Infinity Stone in his head. He's joined by Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Don Cheadle as an apparently-recovered War Machine.Seriously, Hawkeye couldn't find his way onto any of these posters?Clearly these are the teams that will be assembled to take on Thanos and his Black Order on multiple fronts.opens April 27th.