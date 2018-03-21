3/21/2018
'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Trailer: Kate McKinnon And Mila Kunis Are BFFs On The Run
Not every spy movie can be James Bond, some just aspire to be Austin Powers. The espionage drama has been getting a comedic spin quite a lot lately, and now there's one more with The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Early buzz on the film has been pretty good, and it's beginning to sound like McKinnon may finally have that breakout screen role we've all been expecting from her.
Directed by Susanna Fogel (Life Partners), the comedy centers on two BFFs who find themselves on the run from European assassins after one's ex-boyfriend shows up out of nowhere. The film co-stars Sam Heughan, Hasan Minhaj, Ivanna Sakhno, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, and Fred Melamed. Here's the synopsis:
Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.
Kinda reminds me of Spies Like Us, and if it's half as funny then we are in for a treat. The Spy Who Dumped Me opens August 3rd.