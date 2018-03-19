The Russos On Hawkeye's 'Infinity War' Absence, Jeremy Renner Hits Back At Hawkeye Haters





Well, there's apparently a reason Hawkeye isn't anywhere in the trailer or the promotional images, and frankly the answer given by co-directors the Russo Brothers sounds like a bunch of crap.





“Hawkeye, coming out of [“Captain America: Civil War”], is in the same position that Cap and Falcon are at the end of that movie. And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie characters who were on Cap’s side coming out of the ‘Civil War,’” Joe Russo told “Some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths in them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.” Joe Russo told Cinemablend during a set visit.





Anthony Russo adds, “He has a unique reaction to the ‘Civil War’ situation that puts him in a special spot in this film.”









For the record, Renner has some words for other Hawkeye haters out there...



Omg... You’re right!!!!! Next time , I’ll stay home so at least I’m comfy as I’m bored and overlooked ..... 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) March 10, 2018 A special spot that places him out of the promos? Just for choosing Cap's side? But that hasn't stopped us from seeing Falcon, Black Widow, Black Panther, Bucky, and others who stood against Iron Man's support of superhero registration. Whatever. I'm going to go with there were simply too many characters to promote them all and Hawkeye wasn't "cool" enough to warrant attention. That and there's a good chance he appears in this movie not as Hawkeye, but under the guise of Ronin.For the record, Renner has some words for other Hawkeye haters out there...





