'The Last Jedi': Laura Dern Reveals Major Detail About Admiral Holdo

We didn't get to see a lot of Admiral Holdo in, but she is probably the most popular of the many new characters in the film. Casting Laura Dern is a big part of the reason, but also because Holdo was someone who, like General Leia, commanded respect from those around her. She would go on to make a huge sacrifice to pull the Resistance away from certain doom. Was her decision motivated by more than just a desire to defeat the First Order, but by something beyond normal understanding?According to Dern, Holdo was actually a Force-sensitive, despite her abilities not being shown on screen. Clearly, she wasn't soaring through the vacuum of space like an Ice Age Mary Poppins the way Leia was, but Dern says you could see it in the way Holdo spoke to people and the wisdom she showed.Dern says.Dern adds to Entertainment Weekly that Holdo's ultimate sacrifice was also motivated by her connection to The Force, possibly as a parallel to a similar sacrifice made by Luke Skywalker?Dern says.Not sure I totally buy into her theory, but it makes as much sense as anything I suppose. Here's hoping we can maybe see Holdo again in flashback or something.