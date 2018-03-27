'The House With A Clock In Its Walls' Trailer: Cate Blanchett Joins Eli Roth For Kid-Friendly Horror

Cate Blanchett's been great for her entire career, but right now we're going through a stretch where she's an awful lot of fun to watch. She recently branched out into her first Marvel flick, chewing up scenery as the villain Hela in. And now she's moved over to Gothic horror in, which pairs her up for the first time with Eli Roth.The first trailer for the kid-friendly horror has arrived and it looks like a mix of Guillermo Del Toro and Martin Scorsese's. Bold words, I know, but this really does look like the rare film designed to be scary and entertaining for kids. The story, which is based on the illustrated book by John Bellairs, has Blanchett as a witch who lives next door to a warlock played by Jack Black. The warlock's 10-year-old orphan nephew comes to stay with him, discovering the house holds a ticking clock that could bring about the end of the world.Also starring Owen Vaccaro, Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams, and Sunny Suljic,opens September 21st.