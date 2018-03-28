3/28/2018
Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski Joins Mel Gibson In 'Boss Level'
The Edge of Tomorrow-esque action flick Boss Level is starting to sound potentially great. Directed by The Grey's Joe Carnahan, the film already has Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, and Annabelle Wallis in the cast, and now you can add Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, because obviously.
Gronkowski, who I fully expect to make an in-ring appearance at WrestleMania in a couple of weeks, joins the film about a retired special forces officer (Grillo) who is forced to relive the moment of his death in an endless timeloop. The only way out is to find the one responsible.
No word on Gronk's role but would it be too much to have him play someone other than himself? He's appeared in two movies previously, the Entourage movie and Dito Montiel's The Clapper, and never had a chance to be a fictional character. [TheTrackingBoard]