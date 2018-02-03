'Submergence' Trailer: James McAvoy And Alicia Vikander's Love Is Under Pressure

James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander fall in love under most unusual circumstances in, the latest film from acclaimed German director Wim Wenders. In a storyline that sounds ridiculous but looks more plausible in the newly-released U.S. trailer, the pair of gorgeous actors play a spy and a bio-mathematician (???) who strike a romance just before they both take on deadly missions.Wenders hasn't been so hot with his narrative features lately (Does anyone remember?), finding much greater success as a documentarian. But with Vikander and McAvoy headlining this one he may have turned a corner. Maybe. Here's the synopsis:Danielle Flinders (Alicia Vikander) and James More (James McAvoy) meet by chance in a remote hotel in Normandy where they both prepare for a dangerous mission. They fall in love almost against their will, but soon recognize in each other the love of their lives. When they have to separate, we find out that James works for the British Secret Service. He's involved in a mission in Somalia to track down a source for suicide bombers infiltrating Europe. Danielle 'Danny' Flinders is a bio-mathematician working on a deep sea diving project to support her theory about the origin of life on our planet. Soon, they are worlds apart. James is taken hostage by Jihadist fighters and has no way of contacting Danny, and she has to go down to the bottom of the ocean in her submersible, not even knowing if James is still alive…hits theaters and VOD on April 13th.