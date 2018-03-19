3/19/2018
Steven Spielberg Confirms 'Indiana Jones 5' Start Date In 2019
We're a little over a week before Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One hits theaters, bringing with it a wave of action, adventure, and nostalgia that fans are eager to see from the director again. And already that has us looking forward to Spielberg's next blast from the past, a return to swashbuckling adventure with Indiana Jones 5, expected to be his next project going into 2019. The one thing we haven't heard is a confirmation of that from Spielberg himself, at least not until the weekend when he took time out from the Empire Awards to give an update on Indy 5's status...
“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie right here."
Ah, well there we go. April 2019 is when shooting on Indiana Jones 5 kicks off. However, that could could put a dent in his plans to shoot a second movie next year, either an adaptation of musical West Side Story or a secret project he recently held table reads for. We can't expect this to be as quick a production process as The Post was, so don't be surprised if Spielberg's next film gets moved to 2020. [Empire]