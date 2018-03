Steven Spielberg Confirms 'Indiana Jones 5' Start Date In 2019

We're a little over a week before Steven Spielberg'shits theaters, bringing with it a wave of action, adventure, and nostalgia that fans are eager to see from the director again. And already that has us looking forward to Spielberg's next blast from the past, a return to swashbuckling adventure with I, expected to be his next project going into 2019. The one thing we haven't heard is a confirmation of that from Spielberg himself, at least not until the weekend when he took time out from the Empire Awards to give an update on's status...Ah, well there we go. April 2019 is when shooting onkicks off. However, that could could put a dent in his plans to shoot a second movie next year, either an adaptation of musical or a secret project he recently held table reads for. We can't expect this to be as quick a production process aswas, so don't be surprised if Spielberg's next film gets moved to 2020. [ Empire