Starz Series 'Now Apocalypse' On The Way From Gregg Araki And Steven Soderbergh

In the '90s while Hollywood was still tip-toeing around the subject of teen homosexuality, Gregg Araki was putting that shit right up in their grills with his "Teen Apocalypse" trilogy. He would go on to direct, and 2014's, but now he's taking his talents to TV with a new Starz series,, in which he'll be joined by Steven Soderbergh.Soderbergh will exec-produce the 10-episode series that he describes as "the craziest thing I’ve ever read, it’s tied for first." The series, which Araki will direct and co-write every episode with Karley Sciortino, centers on Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford, and Severine, as they venture on various questions pursuing love, sex, and fame. As Ulysses deals with sexual and romantic dating app experiences, he begins having foreboding premonitory dreams that the reality around him.Sounds a lot like Araki's 1997 film,, which happens to be my favorite of all of his stuff. This will be a continuation of Soderbergh's relationship with Starz, the home of hisseries.