3/14/2018

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Home Release Has A Music-Only Cut

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out digitally, and will be on Blu-Ray in a couple of weeks. We know by now that it will be loaded up with extra features, enough to keep any fan occupied for months. While at SXSW for a screening of the documentary The Director and the Jedi, itself bonus content on the home release, Johnson revealed one additional feature: a music-only version of The Last Jedi.

That's right, you can watch the film with no other audio than John Williams' epic score. It will be available to anyone who purchases the film regardless of format.

There is a catch, though. To access that version, you'll also need to be a Movies Anywhere subscriber. So if you're itching to hear what will be one of the final Star Wars scores by John Williams in all of its fullest glory, make sure you download the Movies Anywhere app.

 