3/12/2018
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Deleted Scenes: Rey Crashes A Party, Rose Takes A Bite Out Of Hux
All of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi deleted scenes that have been detailed to us previously are being revealed one-by-one ahead of the home release. The most recent one featured an extended confrontation between Finn and Captain Phasma that, I think, should have been kept in the movie. And now comes another scene that would have been beneficial, because it would have fleshed out the mysterious Caretakers of Ahch-To, and developed the rift between Luke Skywalker and Rey.
The scene shows Rey racing off to save the Caretakers, who she believes are under attack. But when she gets there all she finds is Chewie and R2-D2 attending a party with them. After a bit of awkwardness, a frustrated Rey confronts Luke for misleading her but all he's got to say are warnings about trying to save everybody and getting involved in matters that don't concern her. For obvious reasons this would have been the moment that she actually left the island and Luke behind. That was kind of a dick move on his part. This was the third of his challenges that we never got to see in the movie because she leaves after the second one.
Meanwhile, another scene that was better off cut takes place while Finn and Rose are in the clutches of General Hux, shortly after they were betrayed by DJ. Here we see Rose defiantly taking a bite out of Hux's hand, and his wussy cries of anguish. What's that she's spitting out? A chunk of Hux hand? Ew.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 27. It comes to digital March 13th.