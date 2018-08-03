'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Deleted Scene Gives Phasma A Much Better Send-Off

I don't have a lot of complaints with, but if there's one it's the treatment of Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma. The chrome-plated trooper has done nothing but look cool and get her butt kicked in the brief appearances she's made, ending with her apparent demise in Rian Johnson's film. But it could have gone so much differently, at least if the newly-revealed deleted scene had ever made the cut. Check it out below, it starts at about 1:30.That's so much better than the scene we got. In this one, Phasma and Finn have more of a verbal back-and-forth, in which he's quick to let everyone know it was her who dropped the shields on Starkiller Base, leading to its destruction. Of course, she's not stupid and doesn't give her men the chance to turn on her. After she dispatches of them she nearly does the same to Finn, but he gets the upper hand and blows her away. Her fate is considerably more up in the air, too, and would have left open the possibility of a return in Episode 9.Hopefully Phasma gets one more shot to remove herself from the doghouse that currently occupies other cool but pointless characters like Darth Maul and Boba Fett.