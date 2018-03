'Solo': Anonymous Source Talks Troubled Production, New Blaster-Less Posters Are Just Weird

We're in the home stretch for, which means the marketing machine is in full swing for Lucasfilm. It also means this is the worst possible time for negative buzz to hit. Well, somebody's not going to be happy because there's some bad mojo out there, and most of it is coming directly from an actor on the set.Let's start with the stuff that is kinda mixed. Variety reports that former Solo directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller will only receive an exec-producer credit on the film. The duo revealed the news, stating"Creative differences" is a nice way of saying Lucasfilm hated their comedic tone and free-wheeling style on the film and booted them from it. Ron Howard, a steady and less experimental hand was brought in to right the ship. But this acceptance of a relatively weak exec-producer credit by Lord and Miller suggests what remains of their original vision is very limited. That might be disappointing to fans of the popular co-directors but we've seen how choppy things can get when multiple directing styles don't mesh.Okay, now for the unquestionably bad stuff. For months this film has been hit with quiet but steady rumors about troubles in production. A lot of it was about the turbulent Lord and Miller months, but some of it had to with casting and the performance by Alden Ehrenreich, charged with the unenviable task of following in Harrison Ford's footsteps. The rumors were that he wasn't doing very well at all and that an acting coach was brought in to help. Vulture spoke with anonymous actor on the film who addressed pretty much everything, saying all of the stories we've heard are true. In regards to Lord and Miller...The source talked about how things changed when Howard arrived and if his approach differed substantively...says the actor.Ehrenreich's acting was brought up, and the source noted, I think a little too pointedly, that an acting coach was brought in to assist...the source says.Okay, the dishing is over but the controversy continues. Lucasfilm has dropped a bunch of newposters and they are missing something pretty crucial: Blasters! That's right, these images are the same as previous posters only with the blasters erased. Clearly, some exec somewhere was worried about negative press after the recent gun-related tragedies, not to mention the recent March for our Lives rallies across the country, and decided this was a good way to not take heat. The downside? The images look terrible, badly Photoshopped, and just plain awkward. What exactly is Han Solo doing?opens May 25th.