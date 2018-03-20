3/20/2018
Simon Pegg Isn't So Sure About Quentin Tarantino's R-Rated 'Star Trek' Movie
The thought of Quentin Tarantino doing a Star Trek movie, an R-rated one at that, is still kinda mind-blowing. And perhaps it's also a little too good to be true. All that we really know is that Tarantino pitched an idea, one he's had for quite a while, to producer J.J. Abrams who dug it, or at least is considering it enough that Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) was brought in to work on a script. That in itself was weird because Tarantino always writes his own movies. And maybe we should be focused on that one little oddity, because Simon Pegg, who both stars in the franchise and wrote Star Trek Beyond, has an update that doesn't sound so promising.
Pegg spoke with HeyUGuys and offered an update on Tarantino's Star Trek film...
“I don’t think he’s written an R-rated Star Trek script. I think what happened is he went to J.J. [Abrams] with an idea that he has had for a while – I remember he told us about it a long time ago. I think he told me and Edgar [Wright], about it a long time ago. He just put it to J.J. and J.J. is considering putting it into a writing room. We got an email just saying ‘Guess who came in the office the other day!’ So, I don’t know much about it, other than the fact that it is sort of in the mix. So, we will see.”
Yeah, that doesn't sound like much of a confirmation, does it? Then again, Pegg is talking about how he heard of Tarantino's plot idea "a long time ago" and he may not be up on the latest developments. He doesn't mention Mark L. Smith being brought in as a writer, either. So he could be out of the loop.
That said, it kinda sounds like Abrams and Paramount are still figuring things out and Tarantino's idea is just one of many they are considering.