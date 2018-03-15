3/15/2018
Sci-Fi Thriller 'Paradise Hills' Lands Eiza Gonzalez, Emma Roberts, And Danielle Macdonald
This casting makes me very happy. Three of my favorite actresses, Emma Roberts, Baby Driver's Eiza Gonzalez, and Patti Cake$ star Danielle Macdonald are coming together for sci-fi thriller Paradise Hills.
The film marks Alice Waddington's directorial debut and features a script by Brian DeLeeuw, Sofia Cuenca, and Colossus director Nacho Vigalondo. The film stars Roberts as Uma, the daughter of a magnate who commits suicide after his company is targeted for hostile takeover by a predatory billionaire named Son Prescott. Prescott decides to marry Uma, but only after kidnapping and sending her to Paradise Hills, a private sanitarium where she is to have her mind systematically destroyed. Gonzalez will play Amarna, a tough Paradise Hills resident who might be Uma’s only hope in escaping the nightmare.
No word on when filming begins, but you can see Gonzalez next in Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel and Robert Zemeckis' untitled film starring Steve Carell.