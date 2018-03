Scarlett Johansson Talks Solo Black Widow Film, Why She's Blonde In 'Infinity War'

The long wait for a solo Black Widow movie may not be over yet, but at least there's daylight over the horizon. Marvel finally pressed ahead on giving Scarlett Johansson's stealthy Avenger her own movie, and who knows? Maybe one of those recently revealed release dates will belong to it? Johansson has always been down with the idea, supported by Marvel's Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr., and more. Now as she's out doing press forJohansson talks about what a Black Widow movie could achieve for the character.Johansson tells Entertainment Tonight Ifturns out to be as cataclysmic as it's been hyped to be, then this may be the perfect opportunity for Black Widow to split off and do her own thing. Something tells me Marvel sees the opportunity for that, too.The most important question before a Black Widow movie is, "Will her hair be red or blonde"? Natasha Romanov's signature crimson locks are decidedly different for, causing her to resemble the evil blonde Black Widow from the comics. So what's up with that? Why the change?Johansson tells Comicbook.com A couple of years have passed since the events of Captain America: Civil War, and during that time she's been off with Cap saving the world while keeping their missions secret. Staying underground for so long will put a strain on the relationships she had previously formed, like with Bruce Banner...Johansson said.Will they ever get back together? We'll find out whenhits on April 27th, assuming Black Widow doesn't get chucked from reality by Thanos.