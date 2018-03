Scarlett Johansson Joins Taika Waititi's WWII Film 'Jojo Rabbit'

Taika Waititi's excursion into the Marvel Universe withwas a huge success, and so he's bringing a small piece of the MCU to his next project, the bizarre-sounding's Scarlett Johansson is in final talks to join Waititi's film which has no other confirmed casting at this point.is set in WWII and follows a Hitler youth who learns his mother (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish child in the house. The boy has an imaginary friend who appears in the form of Adolf Hitler, but it's not the version of the dictator we know as he's merely a child's idea of who Hitler is. Waititi will write, direct, produce, and star as Hitler.Johansson can be heard in theaters now in Wes Anderson's, and of course will return as Black Widow innext month. [ Variety