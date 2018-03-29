3/29/2018
Scarlett Johansson Joins Taika Waititi's WWII Film 'Jojo Rabbit'
Taika Waititi's excursion into the Marvel Universe with Thor: Ragnarok was a huge success, and so he's bringing a small piece of the MCU to his next project, the bizarre-sounding Jojo Rabbit. Avengers: Infinity War's Scarlett Johansson is in final talks to join Waititi's film which has no other confirmed casting at this point.
Jojo Rabbit is set in WWII and follows a Hitler youth who learns his mother (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish child in the house. The boy has an imaginary friend who appears in the form of Adolf Hitler, but it's not the version of the dictator we know as he's merely a child's idea of who Hitler is. Waititi will write, direct, produce, and star as Hitler.
Johansson can be heard in theaters now in Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, and of course will return as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War next month. [Variety]