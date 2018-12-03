3/12/2018
Robert Downey Jr. Still Hopes To Make 'Sherlock Holmes 3' Happen
Seven years have passed since Robert Downey Jr. last suited up for Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and every once in a while we hear about a potential third film. There are more than $1B worth of reasons why another one makes sense, but nothing concrete is happening. Downey hopes to change that, though, telling EW that Sherlock Holmes 3 is on his list of things to do...
“First of all the missus [Susan Downey, his wife and producing partner] is front and center with Joe Roth producing [Doctor] Doolittle. I’m having a good time, though I decided to give myself, like, 40 additional challenges, like a Welsh accent — which even Welsh people say is hard to do. Then there’s all this stuff down the pike. We’re looking at another Sherlock Holmes, we’re developing Perry Mason for HBO. I still want to do Pinocchio.”
Okay, so Sherlock Holmes doesn't appear to be high a high priority for Downey, but at least it's on his radar. A possible hurdle could be Downey's production team separating from Warner Bros. Since that occurred we've heard less and less about the film, which isn't a good sign.