Robert Downey Jr. Promises "Heads Will Roll" In 'Avengers: Infinity War'

If you haven't made peace with the fact some of your favorite Avengers may not survive, now would be a good time. Ten years in the making, the film has been described as an ending of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, coming as contracts for most of its biggest stars are wrapping up. We've been tracking the contractual appearances of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and others for so long that we know the clock has run out for them. EW has dropped a ton of info ontoday, and you should definitely go check all of it out. But the only thing that really caught my attention had to do with the apparent end of these characters that we've come to know and love for the past decade. And this isn't one of those comic book teases with "One shall fall!!" blasted on the cover, only to find out it was all a big fake out. Downey and Kevin Feige are warning fans to get ready for the real thing...Feige said.Downey almost sounds like he's rooting for it to happen, and maybe he is after all of this time being crammed into the Iron Man tin can suit...Downey continues,co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus say it won't be a dirt nap for everybody, but that some Avengers may get to "ride off into the sunset." Awww, that sounds nice. But it would take something really horrible to make any of these heroes just up and quit, right? So even if that happens the best we can hope for is a bittersweet end.opens April 27th. Check out a handful of new images below including one of Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) that made my little nerdy heart do backflips.