Rob Cohen Wants Back In To Direct Final 'Fast & Furious' Film

Rob Cohen has directed a lot of junk over the course of his career, mostly action-packed clunkers and wannabe blockbusters like, and the kung-fu laden. But he's also stumbled across the occasional hit, and 2001'swas an unexpected highlight. The film sprang from nowhere to launch one of the most enduring franchises in history, but Cohen hasn't been a part of it since.As theseries seems to be winding down, Cohen says he'd like to return to the house he helped build. He tells Screen Crush ...“I always wished Universal would come back to me to direct the last one. If they ever make a last one. If Comcast’s Board of Directors ever allows them to end the goose that laid the golden egg."He continues...I think it would be a nice gesture from Universal to bring Cohen back to wrap things up, assuming they ever get to that point. Cohen is more than capable, and it's not like these movies require a lot of subtlety or anything. For what it's worth, Cohen is perfectly happy if things continue on because it's good for his bank account...This could very well happen. Cohen went on to direct Vin Diesel in, and we know the actor is really big on being loyal to those who have been loyal to him. Cohen certainly fits the mold.Next up for Cohen is the ridiculous, and rather terrible-looking, which opens this week.