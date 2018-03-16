3/16/2018
Ridley Scott May Adapt Greg Rucka's Spy Comic 'Queen & Country'
While All the Money in the World didn't end up the awards player Ridley Scott might have hoped for after all of those reshoots, the 80-year-old director isn't letting that slow him down. He's now eyeing an adaptation of Greg Rucka's award winning comic book series, Queen & Country, which has been in the works for years.
The comic ran from 2001-2007 and centers on special agent Tara Chace, an operative of the Special Operations Section of MI6. The mission for Chace and other members of the team, known as "Minders", is to stop terrorism around the world, although they must also deal with stifling political bureaucracy. There was a time when Ellen Page was up for the Chace role with Craig Viveiros directing, but neither is involved at this point.
This would be an interesting move for Scott at this stage of his career. It's beginning to look like his Alien franchise is on the shelf after Alien: Covenant failed to do much at the box office. He has a number of other projects cooking, including The Merlin Saga for Disney and an adaptation of S. Craig Zahler's Wraiths of the Broken Land. [TheWrap]