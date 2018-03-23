Rian Johnson Won't Change His 'Star Wars' Trilogy Because Of 'The Last Jedi' Backlash

Rian Johnson'smay be the most divisive Lucasfilm has ever put out, upsetting those who felt it overturned the apple cart a little too much. Some of those folks are the same ones who feltwas too beholden to the past...but I digress. Despite the reaction, Johnson isn't letting the vocal minority affect his approach to the newtrilogy he's working on, and he's a pretty good reason why.Johnson tells Fandango's Erik Davis, "I feel like every Star Wars thing that's made has a big, loud response because Star Wars fans are passionate and that's what makes them awesome. I don't think it's possible when you're telling a story and it comes from your heart...it's kind of not possible to be intellectually processing what everyone else wants. Nor would it be a good thing; I don't think that's a healthy way to tell a story."He's got the right idea. I don't believe in fan service when it comes to franchises, but most especially withwas fan service and while it was still great we weren't being introduced to anything new.upset our expectations and I hope Johnson keeps surprising us with his new set of movies. Besides, J.J. Abrams will probably reset the fuck out of everything withanyway.