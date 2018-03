Review: 'The Forgiven', Forest Whitaker & Eric Bana Go Toe To Toe In This Historical Drama

takes place in the mid-90s in Cape Town, South Africa. This was a turbulent time for South Africa with apartheid just ending and democracy being newly instilled in the country. Nelson Mandela was elected president and appointed Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Forest Whitaker) as the Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). The TRC was unique in the sense that it allowed people who had committed human rights violations during apartheid to request amnesty from being persecuted for those crimes if they admitted their deeds. Tutu and Mandela truly believed in forgiveness and this belief was present in the values of the TRC. Tutu had even won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent leadership opposing apartheid. Before Mandela and Tutu’s work in Africa there was widespread turmoil across South Africa. The military and police forces seemed to have free reign, people could disappear at any moment – never to be heard from again. Families were left with a small sliver of hope that they would return, or the unease of never knowing what truly happened to their loved ones.