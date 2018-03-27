3/27/2018
'Ready Player One' Writer Zak Penn Will Take On 'ROM: Spaceknight' Next
Screenwriter Zak Penn has maybe written more geeky movies than anybody. X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Avengers, Elektra, The Incredible Hulk, and in a few days his adaptation of Ready Player One hits theaters. He's currently working on some kind of followup to The Matrix, but another comic book property just jumped to the top of his list. Penn will write Paramount's movie based on ROM: Spaceknight.
ROM is part of Paramount's potential Hasbro Cinematic Universe along with Transformers, M.A.S.K., G.I. Joe, Micronauts, and The Visionaries. ROM began life as a toy line that eventually spawned a Marvel comic book series, which I think you can say about all of these properties. The character is an alien cyborg who is sworn to protect the universe from the Dire Wraiths, shapeshifting creatures strong in dark magic. The battle eventually found its way to Earth and was joined by a number of Marvel's most popular heroes. You won't have to worry about any of them popping up in a ROM movie.
Penn is described by Deadline as someone who has "always loved the property" which I have to believe is a lie. There can't really be die-hard ROM fans out there, right? Ok, well maybe he's got an idea that can finally make this character cool. No word on who might direct but Penn has been behind the camera a few times himself and could probably do it if Paramount gives the green light.