Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Lady Bird', 'The Breadwinner', And More!

would have been a very different movie with [writer/director Greta] Gerwig in front of the camera. I think Ronan is perhaps the most naturally gifted young actress working today. She just makes everything seem so effortless. That may also be why she is frequently upstaged by Metcalf in the best role she's had since Roseanne went off the air. Together, Ronan and Metcalf are dynamite and complement one another so well. The entire cast shines, with Gerwig giving everyone enough room to let their characters breathe. Nobody is short changed here.”