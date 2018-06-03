Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Lady Bird', 'The Breadwinner', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















The latest and greatest installment in the Thor franchise, Ragnarok sees the god of thunder finds himself imprisoned gladiatorial contest on the other side fo the universe, while his homeland of Asgard falls to the villianous Hela (Kate Blanchett). Fortunately, fellow Avenger Bruce Banner is there to help Thor get home, unofrtunately, he’s be stuck in full-out Hulk mode for years. Can the two heroes battle through their problems and save the galaxy once again?





We Said: “Finally a Thor movie worth remembering. […] Are there connections to the rest of the MCU? Of course. Easter Eggs? You bet. Look closely and Marvel heads may spot Beta Ray Bill. Thor: Ragnarok has everything fans of what these movies want: big superheroics, colorful characters, and now it has laughs, too. It's about time.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5



















Nominated for five Acadmey Awards including Best Picture, Lady Bird follows the titular teenager (Saoirse Ronan) as she navigates a loving but turbulent relationship with her no-nonsense mother (Laurie Metcalf) over the course of an eventful and poignant senior year of Catholic high school.





We Said: “Lady Bird would have been a very different movie with [writer/director Greta] Gerwig in front of the camera. I think Ronan is perhaps the most naturally gifted young actress working today. She just makes everything seem so effortless. That may also be why she is frequently upstaged by Metcalf in the best role she's had since Roseanne went off the air. Together, Ronan and Metcalf are dynamite and complement one another so well. The entire cast shines, with Gerwig giving everyone enough room to let their characters breathe. Nobody is short changed here.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















Nominated for the Academey Award for Animated Feature, this powerful new film follows a brave young girl living in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, who cuts her hair and dresses like a boy in order to support her family after the wrongful arrest of her father. Enraptured by the wonders of the world she’s been hidden from, she begins her quest to rescue her father and provide the same freedom to her family





We Said: “The Breadwinner tells an important story, and in 2017, it is important for featuring Afghan girls and women with depth and dimensions, which we don’t often see in American media. And in an age where whitewashing is somehow still a thing, it’s refreshing to know that the voice actors are all Asian/Arab and that the music was composed by Afghan musicians. I am really glad that Angelina Jolie lent her power to producing this lovely film. Rating: 3.5 out of 5



