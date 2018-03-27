Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













The latest epic installment in the Star wars franchise, Last Jedi finally tells us why Luke Skywalker had exiled himself to his remote island. Upending his solitary existence is Rey, who’s force sensitive nature grows stronger every day. Together they develop a reluctant mentor relationship as he shows her the dangers of the force. Meanwhile, the sinister First Order grows stronger, with the Resistance heroes’ ships trapped mid flight by General Hux and Kylo Ren. In an attempt to stage an undercover rescue operation, Finn, BB8, and our newest hero Rose have to go on a dangerous espionage mission of their own to save the day. Can they all triumph over the First Order’s rising power and darkness?





We Said: “As the middle chapter of the latest trilogy the expectations for writer/director Rian Johnson were to copy the beats of the past, in particular the dire, hopeless stretch of The Empire Strikes Back. But, this doesn't go the way you think, not by a long shot. The Last Jedi repeatedly goes against your every instinct, takes your emotions for a roller coaster, and takes the characters we know in directions that will blow your mind. […] While Johnson takes Star Wars to uncharted territory, trust that he includes plenty of cornball one-liners, cheesy declarations about destiny, and so forth that we have come to love. They're a part of why we love these movies, though, and The Last Jedi is going to be loved by millions who will want to revisit it again and again. I know I will.” Rating: 4 out of 5



