Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Shape of Water', 'Justice League', 'I, Tonya', ''Call Me By Your Name', And More!

is a simple, but wonderfully told story of two people who find a special connection and love with each other. Set in beautiful Northern Italy, the film is like watching a moment in time. One that is significant and allows Chalamet’s character to flourish, learn about himself, and feel more than he ever has before. The film looks exquisite and its storyline moving, its characters treated with a sense of maturity, and the relationship explored in a nuanced fashion. The film is sensual and does a great job in keeping itself grounded in the human experience. Moving and fluid,is gorgeous to look at and natural in its romantic narrative.”