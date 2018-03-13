Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Shape of Water', 'Justice League', 'I, Tonya', ''Call Me By Your Name', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture, visionary writer/director Guillermo Del Toro’s new dark fantasy is beautiful meditation on what it is to be voiceless in America. Set in a time of darkness and oppression, a mute cleaning woman (Sally Hawkins) finds kinship and falls in love with a creature being housed in a top secret government facility. Haunting and beautiful, The Shape of Water will leave you speechless.





We Said: “While unmistakably a love story, with big operatic moments of passion literally flooding the screen like tidal waves, Del Toro recognizes the world in which The Shape of Water enters. At a time when hatred and prejudice have stitched their way into our society's fabric like never before, Del Toro brings a message of acceptance, love, and harmony that we could all use a lot more of. [...] Del Toro has given us a small piece of cinematic magic with The Shape of Water. […] Nobody does dark fairy tales better than him; he's a true master of the art form and right now he's at the height of his powers. ” Rating: 4.5 out of 5























The long awaited big screen team up of DC Comics greatest heroes, Justice League pits Batman (Ben Afleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) against their greatest threat yet.





We Said: “ While I think the vitriol towards Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, and Suicide Squad are overblown (audiences liked them, but critics didn't), it's still a low bar to say that Justice League is simply better than those movies. It's substantially better; imperfect but another clear step towards the DC Universe taking its rightful place as Marvel's equal. There's still some way to go, but at least we have reason to hope.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Stranger than fiction, I, Tonya tells the unbelievable true story of infamous figure skater Tonya Harding (an Oscar nominated Margot Robbie) from several conflicting points of view, including her violent ex-husband (Sebastian Stan) and her tough-as-nails mother (an Oscar winning Allison Janney).





We Said: “I, Tonya may not change your mind whether she was complicit, but that's not really the point. Tonya Harding was often called a rebel, simply for daring to be herself and not what the powers within the figure skating community wanted her to be. And isn't that the kind of lesson we'd expect from a champion?” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















This hilarious and heartwarming animated adventure follows Ferdinand (John Cena), a young bull who wants nothing more than to stop and smell the flowers. When a series of mistakes lead him to be chosen as the next bull to fight a famous matador, he has to train and toughen up before its too late.





We Said: “While Ferdinand is based on a book from more than 70 years ago, the story remains timeless. The film did some necessary padding to help flesh out the story to more contemporary times with a great amount of heart. As this is the holiday season, and we all love a good feel good film, Ferdinand is a film that the whole family can enjoy.” Rating: 4 out of 5















Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Call Me By Your Name is a beautiful reflection on love and loss. Set against the backdrop of 1980’s Italy, the film follows the blossoming relationship between a young man (Timothee Chalemet) and a visiting grad student (Armie Hammer), who with each other, experience genuine love for the first time.





We Said: “Call Me by Your Name is a simple, but wonderfully told story of two people who find a special connection and love with each other. Set in beautiful Northern Italy, the film is like watching a moment in time. One that is significant and allows Chalamet’s character to flourish, learn about himself, and feel more than he ever has before. The film looks exquisite and its storyline moving, its characters treated with a sense of maturity, and the relationship explored in a nuanced fashion. The film is sensual and does a great job in keeping itself grounded in the human experience. Moving and fluid, Call Me by Your Name is gorgeous to look at and natural in its romantic narrative.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















A great film about the worst film ever made, The Disaster Artist follows the bizarre friendship of Tommy (a Golden Globe winning James Franco), and Greg (Dave Franco), who despite all odds, are determined to make a movie, no matter the cost.





We Said: “ While not especially deep, The Disaster Artist is a movie for people who love movies. I'd suggest seeing it as part of a double-feature with The Room, and then after that you'll never have to watch The Room again. And we have James Franco to thank for that.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5







