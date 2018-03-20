Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', 'Pitch Perfect 3', 'Downsizing', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













When an old enchanted video game sucks it’s four young players into the game, they’re not only stuck as the avatars they chose (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan), they’re also left stranded in its dangerous jungle setting. A followup to the original Robin Williams classic, this Jumanji is one of the year’s biggest family hits.





We Said: “Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle is full of enough laughs, action, and adventure that it would have been able to stand on its own as an enjoyable Hollywood blockbuster. We’ll never know how it would have done as its own separate film, but regardless of that, it is an entertaining ride that children and adults of all ages should be able to appreciate.”

Rating: 4 out of 5





















Following a disappointing hiatus, the Bells reunite for one last acca-awesome job: an overseas USO tour. The friends come together one last time for more music, more dancing, and more questionable decisions.





We Said: " Director Trish Sie struggles with the severe shifts in tone, but nails it when the girls do what they do best, which is banter and sing.[…] Pitch Perfect 3 delivers a swansong worth listening to, but it probably won't be a favorite on your playlist." Rating: 2.5 out of 5





















Set in a future where shrinking yourself down to five inches to combat overpopulation is a hot new trend, overworked everyman Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressful lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures. Equal parts funny and soul-searching, Downsizing is an emotional roller coaster of a movie.





We Said: “ Like the disillusioned characters we've become so familiar with in Alexander Payne's movies, Downsizing ends in a very different place than where it began. From a kooky idea ripped from a B-movie plot emerges an engaging love story and humanist tale. Payne's ambitions may get away from him a little bit, but there's no downsizing how big the film is on ideas, heart, and sincerity.” Rating: 3 out of 5