3/02/2018
Pop! Obsession: 'The Shape Of Water' Funkos Surfacing Soon!
Guillermo Del Toro's dark fairy tale romance The Shape of Water may have 13 Oscar nominations this weekend, and a damn good shot at winning Best Picture, but that's nothing compared to the honor it received today. Funko has revealed a new line of Pop! Vinyl figures from the film, and while it's only three so far, they're all pretty cool.
The first group of figures includes one of Sally Hawkins' Elisa, sporting her trusty broom. Another is, of course, Doug Jones as the merman, or Amphibian Man, that she falls in love with. Dude is sorta jacked, and he's got lips that are ready-made for a mute custodian to kiss.
The third is of director Guillermo Del Toro, and I think this is the one that may end up being the most popular. Even if you don't dig The Shape of Water, is there anyone out there who doesn't like Del Toro?
I'm not that shock over a Del Toro figure, but I never thought for a second there would be one of Sally Hawkins. That's kinda great, if you ask me.
No word on when these figures drop, but you know I'll be waiting and will let you know. [EW]