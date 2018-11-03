Podcast: A WRINKLE IN TIME, Bailee Madison Interview, BLACK PANTHER an Oscar Winner?



There's so much going on this episode I don't know if I can fit it all in! I'll be joined fellow PDCer Roxana Hadadi to talk A WRINKLE IN TIME, Ava DuVernay's anticipated adaptation of the classic children's book. Does it live up to the hype? I have a feeling we won't see eye to eye on this one!

Later, we'll talk about Disney's BLACK PANTHER, which has now earned over $1B and is rumored to be getting a Best Picture Oscars campaign! Does it have a chance to win? Or will it be another superhero movie left out in the cold?

Plus, THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT star Bailee Madison joins me to talk about the long awaited horror sequel!



