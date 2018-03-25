Podcast: Uprising with the PACIFIC RIM Sequel, ISLE OF DOGS, Nate Parker's Return & more!



On this week's show I'll be joined by my northern buddy Chris Bumbray of Joblo.clom and The Beard and the Bald podcast to review PACIFIC RIM UPRISING! Does the these giant robots need retooling without Guillermo Del Toro? Or is John Boyega enough to pilot this sequel to greatness? Chris will also hang around to talk about the TOMB RAIDER reboot and if it's the start of a new franchise or a dud. Plus, my review of Wes Anderson's ISLE OF DOGS, Zoey Deutch in FLOWER, and more! On this week's show I'll be joined by my northern buddy Chris Bumbray of Joblo.clom and The Beard and the Bald podcast to review PACIFIC RIM UPRISING! Does the these giant robots need retooling without Guillermo Del Toro? Or is John Boyega enough to pilot this sequel to greatness? Chris will also hang around to talk about the TOMB RAIDER reboot and if it's the start of a new franchise or a dud. Plus, my review of Wes Anderson's ISLE OF DOGS, Zoey Deutch in FLOWER, and more!

We'll also talk about Nate Parker's return to movies, Chris Evans' saying goodbye to Marvel, and Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie!

Tune in and follow Cinema Royale here on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!