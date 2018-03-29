'Pass Over' Trailer: Spike Lee Takes 'Waiting For Godot' To The Streets

At the Sundance Film Festival a couple of months ago I was shocked to learn that Spike Lee had a new film there, titled. Somehow it had slipped by me, and when a friend of mine saw it I asked him if Spike was actually behind the camera for it, not just a producer or something. Turns out, Spike had quietly shot the stage production of Antoinette Nwandu‘s playChicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre, and turned it into a feature film.The trailer for the filmed production is here, and it's taking Spike back to the core themes that he built a career on. The play is a modern update of Samuel Beckett's. The story, much like Beckett's, centers on two men waiting for a third, whiling the day away in endless conversation on a variety of hot-button topics. Lee gets credit for directing the film while Danya Taymor directed the stage production. Here's the synopsis:Starring John Michael Hill, Julian Parker, Ryan Hallahan and Blake DeLong,hits Amazon Prime on April 20th.