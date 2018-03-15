Paolo Sorrentino's 'Loro' Teaser Reveals His Two-Part Berlusconi Film

It's crazy to think that a corrupt billionaire with a "populist" message, no political experience whatsoever, and a very public history for being sleazy could ever get elected to lead a country. That would be unthinkable here, of course (*snort*), but Italy made it happen in spades with Silvio Berlusconi, the longest reigning Prime Minister in their history other than some guy named Mussolini. Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino set out to follow his HBO serieswith, a two-part film about Berlusconi's wild life and political career, with the first teaser arriving today.The 30-second clip only offers a brief glimpse at Toni Servillo as Berlusconi, but we do get a sense of the many lavish lifestyle and sex-related controversies that swirled around him. This is a reunion between Sorentino and Servillo, having last worked together on Oscar winner. He also played a scandalized Prime Minister in, also directed by Sorrentino.is expected to open in Italy in April, but also make its way to Cannes.