3/05/2018

Oscars 2018:The Full List Of 90th Annual Academy Award Winners

By View Comments

The 90th Annual Academy Awards with two-time host Jimmy Kimmel were aired tonight. The Academy seemed to be really into the idea of trying to give everybody a slice of the Oscars pie *cough* except Baby Driver and Laurie Metcalfe *cough* *side eye*; Lady Bird also sadly went home with nothing. Besides those few disappointments, I'm pretty content with and also called those who would go home with their coveted awards. Dunkirk and The Shape of Water racked up, and Get Out didn't leave empty handed. For a full recap of tonight's winners check out the list below.

Best Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 Best Supporting Actress - Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Actor - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress - Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Cinematography - Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Film Editing - Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Best Sound Editing - Alex Gibson and Richard King, Dunkirk 

Best Sound Mixing - Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten, Dunkirk

Best Original Score - Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song -  Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez,"Remember Me", Coco

Best Production Design - Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Geoffrey A. Melvin, The Shape of Water

Best Animated Short - Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant, Dear Basketball

Best Animated Feature - Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson, Coco

Best Foreign Language Film - Sebastián Lelio, A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

Best Documentary Short Subject - Frank Stiefle, Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Best Documentary Feature - Bryan Fogle and Dan Cogan, Icarus

Best Live Action Short Film - Chris Overturn and Rachel Shenton, A Silent Child

Best Visual Effects - John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, Richard R Hoover, Blade Runner 2049

Best Make up and Hairstyling - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

 Best Costume Design - Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Best Adapted Screenplay - James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Best Original Screenplay - Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Director - Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Picture - The Shape of Water

 