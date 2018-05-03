Oscars 2018:The Full List Of 90th Annual Academy Award Winners

Best Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress - Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Actor - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress - Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Cinematography - Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Best Film Editing - Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Best Sound Editing - Alex Gibson and Richard King, Dunkirk
Best Sound Mixing - Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten, Dunkirk
Best Original Score - Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez,"Remember Me", Coco
Best Production Design - Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Geoffrey A. Melvin, The Shape of Water
Best Animated Short - Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant, Dear Basketball
Best Animated Feature - Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson, Coco
Best Foreign Language Film - Sebastián Lelio, A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
Best Documentary Short Subject - Frank Stiefle, Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Best Documentary Feature - Bryan Fogle and Dan Cogan, Icarus
Best Live Action Short Film - Chris Overturn and Rachel Shenton, A Silent Child
Best Visual Effects - John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, Richard R Hoover, Blade Runner 2049
Best Make up and Hairstyling - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
Best Costume Design - Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Best Adapted Screenplay - James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Best Original Screenplay - Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Director - Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Picture - The Shape of Water