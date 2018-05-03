Oscars 2018:The Full List Of 90th Annual Academy Award Winners





The 90th Annual Academy Awards with two-time host Jimmy Kimmel were aired tonight. The Academy seemed to be really into the idea of trying to give everybody a slice of the Oscars pie *cough* exceptand Laurie Metcalfe *cough* *side eye*; Lady Bird also sadly went home with nothing. Besides those few disappointments, I'm pretty content with and also called those who would go home with their coveted awards.andracked up, anddidn't leave empty handed. For a full recap of tonight's winners check out the list below.Best Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell,Best Supporting Actress - Allison Janney,Best Actor - Gary Oldman,Best Actress - Frances McDormand,Best Cinematography - Roger A. Deakins,Best Film Editing - Lee Smith,Best Sound Editing - Alex Gibson and Richard King,Best Sound Mixing - Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten,Best Original Score - Alexandre Desplat,Best Original Song - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez,Best Production Design - Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Geoffrey A. Melvin,Best Animated Short - Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant,Best Animated Feature - Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson,Best Foreign Language Film - Sebastián Lelio,Best Documentary Short Subject - Frank Stiefle,Best Documentary Feature - Bryan Fogle and Dan Cogan,Best Live Action Short Film - Chris Overturn and Rachel Shenton,Best Visual Effects - John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, Richard R Hoover,Best Make up and Hairstyling - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick,Best Costume Design - Mark Bridges,Best Adapted Screenplay - James Ivory,Best Original Screenplay - Jordan Peele,Best Director - Guillermo Del Toro,Best Picture -