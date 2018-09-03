3/09/2018
Of Course! Kevin Feige Basically Confirms 'Black Panther 2' Is Happening
Stronger than a shield made of vibranium were the chances of Marvel green lighting a Black Panther sequel. So why beat around the bush? Of course there will be one, and in an interview with EW, Marvel Studios prez Kevin Feige confirms they've already been talking about it...
“One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first ‘Black Panther.’ We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”
It's rare that Marvel makes a movie that doesn't have sequels. To the best of my knowledge the only one is Hulk, and there are all sorts of legal reasons for that. So this was a no-brainer whether Black Panther was a mega hit or not.
The question is how does Marvel make the best use of the many amazing characters introduced in Black Panther, in particular the Dora Milaje and Shuri. We know they'll be seen next in Avengers: Infinity War, but what about solo movies and spinoffs? Might that happen some day?
“I think there’s lots of potential. It’s a balance between leaving people wanting more and then giving them too much, but I would watch a movie about any of those characters you just named. I think Shuri’s astounding, and you’ll see much more of her in our universe. Okoye, I think I’d watch three action films just Okoye. I’m not saying we’re doing that, but I’m saying that we’re intrigued by them.”
Chances are Black Panther 2 was somewhere in the group of new Marvel release dates announced last week. For now, look out for T'Challa, Shuri, Okoye, and more when Infinity War drops on April 27th.