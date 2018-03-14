Nicolas Cage Joins Drug Trafficking Film 'Running With The Devil' From Ex-DEA Agent Turned Director

Is Nicolas Cage about to get his own-style drug trafficking movie? Lord let's hope so. The actor, who has been on a bit of a roll lately, has joined the cast offrom writer/director Jason Cabell, a former DEA agent.The film is based on Cabell's experiences working with the DEA in Columbia. The story follows a cocaine shipment as it makes way from Mexico through America and Canada. Cage will play "Cook", the right hand man of a cartel leader sent to audit their drug supply when a shipment goes missing. The cast includes Barry Pepper, Laurence Fishburne, Leslie Bibb, Peter Facinelli, Adam Goldberg, Cole Hauser, and Clifton Collins Jr.Damn. That cast is way too good for it to be another disposal Cage flick that ends up going straight to VOD. I guess that means most of the pressure will fall on the unproven Cabell to make this a film good enough to hit multiplexes. Filming is underway now in New Mexico.