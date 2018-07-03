New 'Ready Player One' Posters Ruin Some Of Your Favorite Movies

After what I would call a schizophrenic marketing campaign for Steven Spielberg's, Warner Bros. has decided to just fall back on nostalgia as the strategy going forward. A wave of new posters for the film have been released, each one paying homage to a different classic movie. And no, they aren't all Spielberg flicks, because that would be awkward.Through some terrible Photoshop we get callbacks to, and more. I don't get why they put the character avatars into the images and not the recognizable stars such as Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, and Ben Mendelsohn, but I think that speaks to how confused promoting this has been. Certainly, the movie is at least in part a love letter to the 1980s but that is not enough to build an entire movie's marketing plan on, or indeed an entire movie. So we've seen it also positioned as a sci-fi action movie and a tribute to Spielberg himself.My gut tells mewill stumble out of the gate the same waydid a few years ago. It's a beloved book for a certain group of people who will flock to the movie, but any appeal to others will be minimal. We'll find out whenopens March 29th.