New 'Ready Player One' Trailer Eases Off The Nostalgia, Cranks Up The Adventure

Now this is more like it. The wait for Steven Spielberg's adaptation ofis almost over, and hearing the positive buzz out of SXSW has been unavoidable. That said, the trailers have left something to be desired as Warner Bros. struggles to find the right angle, choosing to lean very heavily on the nostalgia aspect. To me that was always the wrong approach to take, but this new and supposedly final trailer just about gets it right.The new trailer features less of a blitzkrieg of popular video game characters and movie references, instead focusing on the adventure shared between Parzival (Tye Sheridan) and Art3mis (Olivia Cooke) in the virtual reality world known as the OASIS. Here's the official synopsis:Also starring Mark Rylance, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Letitia Wright, and TJ Miller,opens March 23rd.