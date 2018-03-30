3/30/2018
'New Mutants' Reshoots Drama: Jon Hamm Nearly Played X-Villain Mister Sinister
New Mutants is in trouble, y'all. It's funny, last night I was watching the film Marrowbone, a thriller/horror starring New Mutants stars Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy, and the whole time all I could think about was their flailing X-Men flick. Josh Boone's film, presented as a straight horror, was supposed to be out this year but has been hit with numerous delays, including a very recent one pushing it deep into 2019. Then came word that roughly 50% of the movie was in need of reshoots, this after a previous report said reshoots would take place to add a brand new character. Well, now we've got more details, and the smoke from a dumpster fire is clearly visible.
Basically, The Tracking Board says Boone shoot a post-credit scene that was to finally introduce the most anticipated X-Men villain, Mr. Sinister. What's more, he was to be played by Jon Hamm (!!!) of Mad Men fame.
Meanwhile, remember the Essex Corporation that was teased at the end of X-Men: Apocalypse? Well not only was New Mutants going to feature that mysterious company, but The Tracking Board has learned that Jon Hamm was originally going to appear as Mr. Sinister in a tag at the end of New Mutants, and Boone filmed material that led up to that reveal, only for Fox to change their minds after shooting had been completed.
The rest goes into SPOILER territory, so beware. The report goes on to say that the post-credits tag still exists and will be used, except it will star someone completely different: Antonio Banderas. And he will be playing another bad guy, not Mr. Sinister. Say what?
It's never good when spoilers of this magnitude start to leak. Another tidbit spilled is that the popular New Mutant character Warlock, a techno-organic being who can shapeshift, had to be cut for being too expensive. Ugh.
But the worst part has to do with the movie's tone. Apparently, that excellent first trailer which promised a very horror-centric superhero movie was heavily influenced by It's success, but wasn't a good representation of New Mutants. So part of the latest batch of reshoots is to actually make it more of a horror, which is what Boone has been calling the movie since day one. It's like 20th Century Fox are chasing after themselves and are struggling to keep up.
So this doesn't sound good, but I'm going to classify all of this as rumor. Strong rumor, but rumor nonetheless. Hopefully New Mutants will be just fine when it opens on August 2nd 2019.