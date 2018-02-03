New Look At 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Deleted Scenes

We won't have to wait much longer for the home release of. Hopefully when it arrives it won't spark another round of debates over the direction Rian Johnson took, because I don't think my poor brain can handle much more. Whether you liked what he did or not, it should still be fascinating to hear his commentary and get an insight into his thinking, and to see the 14 deleted scenes that he felt didn't quite fit into the narrative.A first look at some of those scenes suggests a lot of interesting stuff Johnson left on the cutting room floor. One of those scenes includes Han and Leia sharing a special moment of mourning over Han Solo's death. Another is a much-discussed incident where Rey races to the defense of the Ahch-To caretakers while Luke warns her against interfering. Finn further considers abandoning the Resistance in another scene, until he's reminded via hologram why he's there in the first place. Then there's the scene that supposedly features Tom Hardy as a stormtrooper who recognizes Finn, and that's how we learn the First Order covered up the truth of his betrayal.hit digital on March 13th, 2018, then Blu-ray & DVD on March 27th, 2018.