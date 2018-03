Miranda July Sets Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, And Gina Rodriguez For Next Film

Miranda July was a hot ticket indie filmmaker after her debut feature, which Roger Ebert called one of the five best movies of the decade. However, she took her sweet time for a followup with 2011's, which was also warmly received. A couple of weeks ago Annapurna and Plan B announced they would be collaborating with July on her long-awaited third film, and now we're getting a look at the cast she's gathered.July will work with her starriest cast yet as Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, and Richard Jenkins are on board. Still untitled, we do know this will be a heist movie centered on a woman named Old Dolio (Wood) who sees her life turned upside down when her con-artist parents (Jenkins and Winger) invite a stranger (Rodriguez) to join their biggest heist.Wood can be seen in the upcoming second season of, while Rodriguez just starred in Alex Garland's. Jenkins is coming off an Oscar-nominated turn inwhile Winger was terrific in last year's. Good to see her keeping busy.Strange, and a bit of a departure for July who apparently won't be starring in this one. Shooting begins in May. [ THR