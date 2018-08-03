3/08/2018
Michael Bay Takes Over Ex-Spielberg Project 'Robopocalypse', Also Directing '6 Underground'
Michael Bay may be done with the world of Transformers, but if you think he's done with robots in apocalyptic scenarios then you'd be wrong. Bay has signed up for two movies, including Robopocalypse, which his Transformers exec-producer Steven Spielberg once had planned for himself.
First up, Bay will direct action flick 6 Underground, which features a script by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. There aren't a lot of details right now but Justin Kroll says his source says it's "The Rock meets Suicide Squad“. Okay, that sounds like something Bay would take a swing at.
Next is Robopocalypse, which Spielberg was planning to direct himself back in 2013 with Chris Hemsworth, Ben Whishaw, and Anne Hathaway attached to star. It's based on Daniel H. Wilson's book about a war between man and machine. Spielberg was never able to get the script where he wanted it to be, so he moved on to The BFG, Bridge of Spies, and other projects.
I don't know what this means for that Lobo movie Bay was circling for Warner Bros. Maybe it still happens somewhere down the line. It's not like DC Films is in the right position for that movie just now, anyway. I think it's more likely they will look in a different direction than wait for Bay's slate to clear up. [Variety]