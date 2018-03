'Men In Black' Spinoff To Reunite Tessa Thompson And Chris Hemsworth

It took three movies but Marvel finally got the god of thunder right with, and a big part of the reason was the pairing of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. While it seemed unlikely we'd see them back together again unless there was some kind of Valkyrie spinoff, we're getting it for a totally different franchise flick, Sony'sspinoff. The Tracking Board reports that Thompson has joined Hemsworth in the film, which really does appear to be happening. F. Gary Gray () is behind the camera with a script bywriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. We knew along that Sony wanted a black female lead and they hit the jackpot by landing Thompson who is both an accomplished dramatic actress and has a knack for comedy. Her breakthrough role remainsand she's great in Boots Riley's upcoming satire,Sony plans to releasek, which I guess needs a name change now, on June 14th 2019.