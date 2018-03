Matt Reeves Debunks Rumors He's Left 'The Batman'

To get an idea how out of control rumor mongering can get, especially when it comes to superhero movies, check this out. So for the last few days rumors had been swirling that Matt Reeves was out as director of. How did this rumor start? Well, that's the ridiculous part.So it began with John Campea , who dropped a super vague video teasing some really bad news about DC Films that would cause fans to lose their minds. He wouldn't say what it is, and still hasn't, but The Wrap jumped the gun. The site, perhaps encouraged by the online freakout this caused, assumed Campea was referring to Reeves leaving. I guess people would be upset by that?? So they wrote an article debunking the non-existent rumor, thus creating the rumor themselves. >sigh